WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

