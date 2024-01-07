WealthShield Partners LLC Has $653,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 123,706 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 273.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

