WealthShield Partners LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after buying an additional 2,002,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

