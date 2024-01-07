WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after acquiring an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.