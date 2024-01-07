WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $162.08 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.