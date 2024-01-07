WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $668.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

