WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.