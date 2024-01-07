WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

