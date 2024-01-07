WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 534,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 117,347 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 42,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

