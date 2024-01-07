WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

