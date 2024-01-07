WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,722 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

