WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 7,120 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

