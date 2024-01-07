WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 685 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.26. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

