WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 3,296 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

