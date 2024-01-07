WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 23,442 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 436,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 311,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 641,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

