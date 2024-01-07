WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STE stock opened at $215.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

