WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 367.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRF opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.