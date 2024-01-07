WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

