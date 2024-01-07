Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $381.23 and a 52 week high of $479.79.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
