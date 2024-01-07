WD-40 (WDFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. WD-40 has set its FY24 guidance at $4.78-$5.15 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Down 0.7 %

WDFC opened at $232.48 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on WD-40

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $20,289,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WD-40 by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.