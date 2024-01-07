Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

