Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

