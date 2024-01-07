Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.
