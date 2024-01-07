Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $9.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of VTNR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 698,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 74.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,552,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

