Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.04 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

