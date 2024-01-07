Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $374.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $377.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

