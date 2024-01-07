Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $135.76 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

