Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after purchasing an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

