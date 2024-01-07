Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,599 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.98 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

