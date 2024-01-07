Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.55 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

