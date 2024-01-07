Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

