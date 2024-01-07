Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

