Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.38 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

