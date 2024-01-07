Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 419,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.84 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

