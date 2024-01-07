Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,117 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $48.76 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

