Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

