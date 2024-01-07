Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.