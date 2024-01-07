Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

