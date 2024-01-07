Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 97,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

