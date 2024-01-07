Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $64.34, but opened at $62.71. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 350,157 shares.

Specifically, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $367,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,563 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,609,000 after purchasing an additional 444,122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after buying an additional 575,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,995,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.