Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2,381.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 500,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 480,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

