Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $175.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.