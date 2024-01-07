United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

