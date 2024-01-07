UIL (LON:UTL) Insider David Shillson Purchases 7,468 Shares

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider David Shillson acquired 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,633.72 ($12,267.57).

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £108.15 million, a PE ratio of -238.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.80. UIL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168 ($2.14).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,481.48%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.