U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

