Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,951 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 147% compared to the typical volume of 1,601 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.80.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $173.13 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.