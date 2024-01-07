Traders Buy High Volume of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Put Options (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 170% compared to the average daily volume of 1,299 put options.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 918,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 184,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 65,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.8 %

TME opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.