Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 236,299 put options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 50,262 put options.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 29.0 %
Shares of MPW opened at $3.55 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
