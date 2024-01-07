Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $199,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

