TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $29.33 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,165,000 after buying an additional 827,143 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 40.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after buying an additional 678,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,040,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

